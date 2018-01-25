Gambia: Brikama Utd Hammers Tallinding to Close Gap On Gamtel

On Tuesday, Brikama United defeated Tallinding United 2-0 in the week-nine fixture played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama to close the gap on current league leaders Gamtel.

Brikama United was seven points behind Gamtel prior to their clash with Tallinding United who were above them in the summit.

A resounding win over the Tallinding-based football club has earned Brikama United the vital three points to narrow the gap to just four points on the telecommunication giants, who has grasped 15 points in seven league matches with two games in hand.

The victory was the Brikama-based football club's second win in the top flight after their slender 1-0 victory over Bakau giant killers Steve Biko in December last year. Brikama United now has 11 points in eight league matches and Tallinding United have bagged 10 points in nine league matches.

Hawks drew 2-2 with Real De Banjul in the-all Banjul derby fixture at the Independence Stadium in Bakau; Banjul United also drew 1-1 with Gambia Armed Forces in the other week-eight fixture at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to bounce back after losing their previous league matches.

Gambia Armed Forces has now secured 13 points in nine league matches and Real De Banjul has 12 points also in nine league matches; both Hawks and Banjul United have 8 points each in nine league matches.