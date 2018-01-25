Gambia: MFDC Leader Denies Involvement in Casamace Massacre

Leader of the rebel Movement of Democratic Forces in Casamance (MFDC) has denied his movement's responsibility and involvement in the killing of fourteen youth at Boffal village in Senegal's south-western troubled region of Casamance.

In an interview with Radio France International, Salif Sadio said: "We are not responsible of the barbaric massacre of those 14 youth of Boffal village in the forest on January 6. "I also respect the decision of the Senegalese President Macky Shall for the suspension of timber logging in Casamace."

MFDC's armed resistance against the government of Senegal is the longest running active separatist movement in Africa. Since 1982, MFDC rebels have been fighting for independence for the south-western region of Senegal between The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, known as the Casamance, primarily targeting military installations, convoys, and personnel in an attempt to destabilize the region.