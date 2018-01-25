25 January 2018

Gambia: CDS Kinteh Promises Review of Security Lapses

By Momodou Jawo

Masanneh Kinteh, the chief of Defense Staff of The Gambia Army Force (GAF) said on Monday that a general security lapses will be reviewed with regard to country's strategic locations such as the airport and borders with a view to strengthen surveillance following the entry into the country, two of former President Yahya Jammeh's most trusted generals without notice .

In a Monday interview with West Africa Democracy Radio, Lt. General Masanneh Kinteh said the two generals walked into the country and that it was normal to debrief them because they were still officers of The Gambia Armed Forces but that statement angered many Gambian's including a woman who posted an audio on New Gambian Stakeholders group on WhatsApp, saying general Kinteh needs to inform himself and advise the Gambian population on the sudden appearance of the two generals in the country.

Generals, Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba were arrested by the Military Police Unit of The Gambia Armed Forces following their return from Equatorial Guinea where they were said to be with former President Jammeh who went into exile last year after losing a presidential seat to Adama Barrow.

They arrived at the airport on Sunday via Royal Air Moroc and passed the airport's main gate with security failing to detect them and were arrested in town, The Point reported on Monday.

The two are accused to be part of Jammeh's most feared kill squad "junglers" who perpetrated serious crimes against the Gambian population. More dishearteningly, they are allowed into the country through the main gates of the airport without apprehension, exposing the country's security lapses.

