Gambia: The Rural People Must Be Assisted Against Climate Change

Climate change remains one of the most pressing issues across the globe, with Africa being the most vulnerable continent to its menace.

With all the efforts, the rural people in The Gambia are still being faced with numerous climate change problems including food insecurity and unpredictable rainy season. This signals that more and more resources have to be committed to help the rural poor such as putting in mitigation and adaptation methods.

The fact that the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) launched a six-year Ecosystem-based Adaptation, we are with the view that more collaboration is highly needed to deal with climate change in our generation. The government therefore should encourage private sector and to individuals to involve in green climate initiatives as a means of boosting the economy.

This project came as a result of poverty and environmental degradation resulting in intensely negative socio-economic effects in The Gambia. Climate variability and change are exacerbating these effects. Droughts and floods are, for example, increasingly severe, resulting in reduced agricultural production and unsustainable extraction of resources from forest ecosystems by rural households.

The project will help build the climate-resilience of rural Gambian communities and facilitate the development of a sustainable natural resource-based 9green) economy by implementing large-scale EbA within and adjacent to agricultural lands, community-managed forest reserves and wildlife conservation areas.

The well-being and progress of human beings towards sustainable development are vitally dependent upon improving the management of the Earth's ecosystems to ensure their conservation and sustainable use.

Moreover the unsustainable land management practices in the woodlands, savannah, wetlands and mangroves of the Gambia are reducing supplies of ecosystem goods and services that underpin the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of rural Gambians which includes benefits from natural ecosystems as well as from agricultural landscapes.

Since the EbA project has been launched in The Gambia, we hope that the project will bring about positive change on the country's economic, social and environmental systems which is frequently increasing from the frequency of intensity in the occurrence of natural imbalances and climate related disasters on the African continent at large.