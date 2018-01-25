Gambia: Tribute - Comrade Modou Sanyang (Aka CJ - Chief Justice)

Mr Modou Sanyang, News Editor of The Point newspaper, died after a short illness on Friday 19 January 2018in his hometown of Foni.

After graduating from high school Mr Sanyang tried to work in the civil service but he later decided to join the Media Fraternity to serve his fellow countrymen.

During an illustrious career in Journalism that spanned over two decades,Mr Sanyang committed himself to serving humanity, especially the people of The Gambia.

Since he joined The Point newspaper over 15 years ago as a reporter he faithfully demonstrated his love and passion for the profession by working diligentlyand did rise through the ranks to become the News Editor of The Point.

For ten years, Mr Sanyang was a committed court reporter, a beat through which he developed a wealth of experience in the job and was eventually promoted to serving as Court Editor of The Point and subsequently as general News Editor before his sudden death on Friday.

The Media Community in The Gambia has lost an illustrious son of the soil but The Point newspaper has suffered the loss the most.

Comrade Modou Sanyang was a diligent worker who hardly absented from work.

The quiet and down-to-earth gentleman was a friend to all. He was realistic and had respect for authority as well as for his colleagues. He was a colleague to rely upon for duty in the absence of others.

A committed Muslim who always observed his five daily prayers, Mr Sanyang was a faithful journalist with respect for the rules and ethics of journalism.

Indeed words cannot describe or express our affection for Comrade CJ and the pain in our heart for losing him, especially at a youthful age.

The Point newspaper family - Management and Staff - together with the Media Fraternity in The Gambia extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the Late Modou Sanyang.

Until we meet again, may his soul through the Mercy of God rest in Peace!