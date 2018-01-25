Gambia: GFF to Assist Gaf, Hawks in CAF Competitions

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will assist league champions Gambia Armed Forces and FF Cup champions Hawks with cash for their participation in the 2018 CAF football club competitions.

The Gambia Armed Forces will represent the country in the CAF Champions league after lifting the domestic division one league title last season.

The Soldiers will play against Zambian side Zanaco FC in the continent's top tier football club competition preliminaries next month while Hawks will represent the country in the CAF Confederations cup after snatching the FF cup title last season.

The Red Devils will rub shoulders with Nigerian side Akwa United in the continent's second tier football club competition preliminaries scheduled to begin next month.

The country's football governing body is expected to give 250 thousand dalasis each to Gambia Armed Forces and Hawks for the preliminaries of their respective football club competitions.

The federation said another D250, 000 will be given to both GAF and Red Devils if they progress to the next phase of their respective football club competitions. Officials of both clubs applauded the federation for their tremendous contribution.

Both sides promised to do well in the various competitions as they continue to prepare ahead of the preliminaries.