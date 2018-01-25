25 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gamtel's Sulayman Kuyateh Retains Coaches Award

By Lamin Darboe

Gamtel Football Club's head coach Sulayman Kuyateh has retained the Gambia Football Federation monthly coaches' award for the second time in a row.

The former Brikama United coach beat Fortune Football Club coach Jane Joof and Tallinding United Football club coach Sanna Darboe to retain the monthly coaches' award instituted by the country's football governing body.

Kuyateh was awarded as the best coach for the second time after guiding his Gamtel side to the summit of the GFF domestic division one league with 15 points in seven league matches with two games in hand.

He joined Gamtel from Brikama United in 2017 and has signed a two-year contract with the telecommunication giants.

Kuyateh guided Brikama United to the second round of the 2012 CAF Champions league but they were eliminated by the then African champions Esperance of Tunisia. He also guided the team to their first GFF/FF triumph in 2016 after beating rivals Bombada 1-0 in the final before his departure to Gamtel.

