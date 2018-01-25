Gambia: Good Governance Earns Gambia's Recognition, Project From U.S. Govt

Photo: Sud Quotidien

President Adama Barrow

Millennium Challenge Corporation - a United States Government Agency that is focused on providing assistance to help thrive economic growth and reduce poverty has selected The Gambia for its good democratic and economic governance.

This was revealed in a press conference organised by the American Embassy at Kairaba Beach Hotel on Wednesday.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is a specialised agency of the U.S. government that works with countries that have a relatively good democratic governance and relatively good economic governance. The Gambia is the only country to have been selected for 2017 which shows how democratic the country has been so far.

Addressing the press, the deputy vice president, Department of Policy and Evolution and the head of delegation Thomas Kelly said their visit to the country was to begin a new programme with the government of The Gambia.

According to him, this becomes a possibility after the board of the agency chose The Gambia. " In December of 2017, our board of directors selected The Gambia as eligible for the threshold programme", he said.

The threshold programme according deputy vice, is a technical assistance programme which consists of grants from the U.S. government to help the policy and institutional reforms that will help the government to thrive economic growth. He described the event as "significant" for The Gambia. "This is quite a significant event; it's an event that recognises a watershed moment for democracy in The Gambia, to conduct a successful election in 2016 resulting in the democratic transfer of power for the first time over two decades"

This new collaboration according to Kelly, is an opportunity for The Gambia and the United States to strengthen their bilateral relations and in their endeavours to reduce poverty and thriving economic growth more quickly. The delegation will meet government officials, members of the civil society and the private sector to begin a process of identifying priorities and designing projects to be developed in the country, which will later be presented to the Millennium Challenge Corporation's board for approval.