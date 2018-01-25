25 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Planned SJAG Agm Moved

By Alieu Ceesay

The planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has been moved to 3rd March.

This decision was reached during an executive meeting on Monday. The AGM was slated for 27th January but the executive observed that there will not be a quorum of executive members for that day.

Most of the SJAG executive members are currently out of town on private and official mission and won't be present for the proposed AGM on Saturday.

A statement from the association stated that the executive committee is committed to the dictates of the SJAG Constitution and apologizes for any inconvenience the change might cause.

