Morocco: Belgian FM Lauds 'Strong' Ties With Morocco

Rabat — Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Didier Reynders, hailed on Wednesday in Rabat the "strong" ties between his country and Morocco in the economic, cultural and scientific areas.

Relations between the two countries will further develop this year, through an economic mission led by Princess Astrid of Belgium next November, Reynders told reporters following his talks with head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

More than 400 representatives of companies, universities and research centres showed their interest in participating in this mission, he added, noting that this reflects "the strong economic, cultural and scientific links between the two countries".

Talks with El Othmani focused on issues of common interest, particularly the security aspect, he said, noting that the two countries "address common concerns in the fight against terrorism and participation in coalitions".

The discussions also touched on the issue of foreign fighters "who return to our countries from conflict zones" and on migration, he added.

The discussions also touched on the issue of de-radicalization, he said, adding that his country is interested by the Moroccan experience in the training of imams.

The Belgian official also lauded the important role played by Morocco within the African Union through "an important African policy".

For his part, El Othmani stressed that Reynder's visit to Morocco is an opportunity to consolidate Moroccan-Belgian relations at the economic and security levels.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the role of Morocco in Africa and the means to boost cooperation with the aim of advancing the interests of the African continent, he pointed out.

Talks focused on several security challenges, including the fight against terrorism, he added.