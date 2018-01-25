25 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 32nd Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The 32nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) opened on Thursday in Addis Ababa, with the participation of Foreign Ministers of the organization's member countries, including Morocco.

The Executive Council's two-day meeting will discuss reports made by the Permanent Representatives Committee and the Agenda of the AU Summit.

High moments during the Executive Council meeting will feature the election and appointment of the 10 members of the Peace and Security Council.

The Kingdom was represented at the meeting's opening session by Morocco's ambassador to Ethiopia, Nezha Alaoui M'hamdi, and representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union is held under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation".

