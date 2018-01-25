Morocco's Return to AU Strengthens African Unity - Guinean Pres.

Addis Ababa — Morocco's return to the African Union (AU) strengthens African unity, Guinean president, current AU Chairperson, Alpha Condé, said Thursday in Addis Ababa.

The return of the Kingdom of Morocco to its African family has shown that "our differences are not likely to undermine our unity, on the contrary, they reinforce it," he pointed out in a speech read out by Guinean Foreign Minister, Mamady Toure, at the opening of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council.

Conde highlighted in his speech the challenges facing the African continent.

During 2017, the Executive Council, the AU organs and the Regional Economic Communities have addressed many of these challenges, including the persistence of crises and conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, migration, climate change, the institutional reform of the pan-African organization and Africa's role on the international scene, he explained.

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) will take place from 28-29 January 2018 under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation".

The AU Assembly is preceded by meetings of the Permanent Representatives Committee as well as the meeting of the Executive Council.