26 January 2018

allAfrica.com

Africa: Alert to News Outlets – Free and Innovative Video Conferencing for Meetings & Interviews

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily.co
Free & innovative video conferencing
announcement

Washington, DC — AllAfrica has been beta testing a free video conferencing service that greatly enhances our work, and we want to share this with media colleagues across Africa – and to try it out for a new initiative that many of you have asked us for – collaborative content production that will provide original African reporting to news organizations around Africa.

AllAfrica connects our staff across Africa and in the United States, and we interview news sources around the world using this service - Daily.co.  As many as 50 parties can be connected at any one time, just by clicking a link.

You can try it for free; it's reliable and easy to use. You can have video conferences and conversations using a Chrome browser on a desktop or laptop. You can have audio conversations using mobile phones and also can join a video meeting via dial-in.

There is no download or installation required! It works for personal use or to connect teams – with a custom URL.

Our URL is allafrica.daily.co, and we have meeting rooms for several staff and various offices. (We are located in Dakar, Cape Town, Abuja., Nairobi and Washington, DC.)

Sign up: https://www.daily.co/

Africa

Experts Identify Pitfalls of Open Sky in Africa

Despite the gains enumerated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Civil Aviation… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.