Nigeria's Bobsled Team to Feature On Glo-Sponsored CNN African Voices

Nigeria's first bobsled team photographed by Obi Grant. From Left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun (Centre), Ngozi Onwumere (Right)
The inspiring story of three Nigerian female athletes who have entred the record books as Africa's first-ever bobsled team will be brought to television viewers in this week's edition of African Voices on CNN International.

The trio of Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun and Ngozi Onwumere will represent Africa in the sport for the first time at the 2018 Winter Olympics. According to programme sponsor, Globacom, they will feature alongside two other athletes from Ghana and Uganda who CNN described as "conquering sports that are rarely found on the continent".

Adigun, from Surulere, Lagos, grew up in Chicago, United States, and was a track and field athlete before she ventured into bobsled.She became a rookie brakewoman for the USA Women's Bobsled team and in 2016 went on to pioneer what has become the first-ever African Bobsled Team with Nigeria. She is the driver of the Nigerian Bobsled team.

On the other hand, Omeoga and Onwumere are the brakewomen for the team. Omeoga, from Umuahia, Abia State, is a former collegiate Track and Field athlete for the University of Minnesota, USA, while Onwumere, who is from Umuchima, Imo State, represented Nigeria in Track & Field in the 2015 All African games.

Ghanaian sprinter, Akwasi Frimpong, is also being featured on African Voices. CNN describes him as a former sprinter making both history and his Olympic dreams come true as the country's first-ever skeleton slider.

Lastly on the programme is Brolin Mawejje, a "snowboarder from Uganda whose love of the slopes comes not just from a desire to compete, but to also change lives through the sport," CNN stated.

Globacom said viewers can watch this interesting edition of African Voicen on CNN at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. The repeat editions come up at 7 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and at 12.30 a.m., 4.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Further repeats will also run at 5 a.m.on Monday and at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

