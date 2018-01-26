Photo: The Daily Nation

Former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott

The High Court has issued orders barring the family of the late former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott from accessing his assets, estimated at billions of shillings, following a suit filed by a businessman.

Justice Hilary Chemitai, sitting at Kitale, issued the temporary orders following the suit by Eldoret-based businessman Barnabas arap Kiprono demanding Sh382 million as payment for loans he allegedly advanced to the former long-serving Keiyo South MP.

"Temporary conservation orders are hereby issued to bar the family from accessing the late Biwott's assets until the matter is heard and determined in court," ordered Justice Chemitei.

While directing that the administrators of the estate be served with the suit notice, the judge further ordered the case referred to Eldoret since most of the suit assets are based in the town.

BANKING

Mr Kiprono, through his lawyer J. K. Chesoo of Kalya and Company Advocates, has named Biwott's widow Hannie Biwott and children Rhoda Jeruto Biwott and Johana Catherine Kiprono Biwott as the principal stakeholders in the estate.

Biwott, a powerful minister in retired President Daniel arap Moi's government, died on July 11 last year at 77. He had interests in banking, petroleum, construction and aviation, among other sectors.

It is not clear what the money Mr Kiprono says he lent Biwott was for as he only said it was loans to the politician.

"The demise of the late Biwott has halted the payments and the recovery efforts of the money," stated Mr Kiprono in the suit.

AWARE OF DEBT

He said the late Biwott was aware of the debt and he wants to be enlisted as one of the administrators of his estate.

"I have never recovered part of the money nor anyone else done so on my behalf and I hold no security for the money," explained Mr Kiprono while naming the late Biwott's widow and children as the respondents in the suit.

He cited three commercial plots in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, and Kwanza and Namanjalala in Trans Nzoia County as among Biwott's assets, saying they are valued at over Sh1 billion.

The family has 21 days to respond to the suit.