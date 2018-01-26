Photo: Capital FM

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his inauguration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken the record for the longest time it took a Kenyan president to name a full Cabinet and have it sworn in.

At 58 days today, President Kenyatta has trumped President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga's previous record of delay by eight days.

The 44-man Grand Coalition Cabinet was named on April 18, 2008, nearly two months after the February 28, 2008 peace deal that ended the post-election violence.

Sworn in for a second and final term on November 28, President Kenyatta has delayed naming his team, only saying he will retain six members of his previous Cabinet and adding three men who have no portfolios and, therefore, cannot be vetted by Parliament.

NAME MINISTERS

The Head of State also failed to name ministers to ministries that would drive his four key themes -- universal healthcare, affordable housing, manufacturing, and food security.

"I think the delay has been informed by an attempt at being inclusive, and the realisation that Kenya is bigger than just filling some Cabinet positions," said a senior official of Kanu, a party that backed President Kenyatta's re-election.

In 2013, President Kenyatta named his Cabinet 14 days after he was sworn in. The 16 CSs were vetted and approved by the National Assembly, taking the oath of office on his 34th day in office.

While previous presidents also had to contend with lobbying and complaints after the line-up was unveiled, President Kenyatta has the problems doubled. His choice has to satisfy Parliament, which now approves the names, unlike in the past when elected politicians were handpicked to the Cabinet.

He also has to adhere to regional and gender balance -- both constitutional requirements -- as well as the many campaign promises one is bound to make on the road to getting the half of the total vote and a quarter of the votes cast in more than half of the 47 counties -- a new requirement in the 2010 Constitution.

THREE DAYS

President Daniel arap Moi named his Cabinet in record time in 1988, three days after the March 21 elections. In a grand move, he dropped Mwai Kibaki as vice-president, naming in his place Dr Josephat Karanja, who would resign in May 1989 to be replaced by the soft-spoken professor of mathematics George Saitoti.

President Moi's record is followed closely by his successor President Kibaki, who swept to victory on a near-fanatical opposition, anti-Kanu support in the 2002 elections.

President Kibaki named his Cabinet with the eloquent master orator Kijana Wamalwa as his VP six days after the election, and only four after he was sworn in, at a time when he vowed to "clean up the mess".

All in all, President Moi had a knack for naming his Cabinet just a few days after the polls.

When he took over on August 22, 1978 following the death of First President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, President Moi's biggest worry was whether or not he would be trusted by the previous Cabinet. But on September 1, 1978, the Cabinet unanimously vowed to support him, pledging their confidence in him.

STAMP AUTHORITY

On October 11, 1978, however, President Moi shocked friend and foe when he shuffled his Cabinet to stamp his newfound authority.

In 1979, just 20 days after the November 8 elections in which 158 MPs lost their seats, President Moi named a Cabinet of 25 ministers and an equal number of assistant ministers.

He would, in 1983, reduce the ministries from 25 to 21 in a shuffle following an election in which five of his ministers and 12 assistants had lost their seats.

After the December 29, 1992 polls, President Moi had his new Cabinet sworn in on January 20, 1993, just 16 days after he took the oath of office on January 4, 1993.

COMPETITIVE

President Moi, who ruled for 24 years, swore in his last Cabinet on January 14, 1998, days after the 1997 polls.

Jomo also did not dither. Having ascended to office in 1963 with a Cabinet, in 1969 named one on December 20 and had it sworn in on January 29.

Five years later, after a very competitive October 14, 1974 election in which over half of the MPs were voted out, Mzee Kenyatta named his Cabinet in 17 days.

And in a show of might, that all was well despite the purge on the MPs and some of his ministers, he was sworn into office together with his ministers on the same day at a public rally in the capital city, Nairobi.