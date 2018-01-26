Photo: Daily Nation

A Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

The government on Thursday broke the ground for major works aimed at turning around Jomo Kenyatta International Airport into a world-class facility ahead of the inaugural direct flights to the United States.

They include installing a new parking system, kicking out corrupt personnel, regulating taxi and tour operators as well as improving efficiency at security screening points.

Passengers at the airport should expect shorter queues, spending lesser time on bookings and at baggage claims, and uninterrupted water and power supply. And with a state-of-the-art garage, parking of cars will not be allowed near the terminal buildings.

Three Cabinet secretaries signed a memorandum of understanding binding seven State agencies under their ministries, which operate at the airport, to a 100-day deadline on the goals.

Giving the agencies' chief executives an ultimatum, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i warned that the masterplan should not gather dust on shelves.

"Government documents are signed everyday and we go on leave," said Dr Matiang'i. "Others just disappear.

SIGNING CHARTERS

"We can't just sign things and walk away. Signing the charters is just the beginning. I want a report from you on how we are performing on the basis of this charter.

"If we need to change the personnel, we do so; if we must invest more resources, we do that, so that we don't repeat mistakes that have been made in the past.

"Change must be felt by people passing through this airport."

Dr Matiang'i said he would convene a meeting every four months to ensure the high standards are maintained.

"We need to change our attitude as public servants," he said. "When you take bribes, when you are working in Customs and you track fellow Kenyans who are coming back to the country and make them feel as if it's a crime to travel, you are hurting our country. When you frustrate a visitor, when you are rude and take forever to assist people, you are hurting our country."

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

Transport CS James Macharia warned executives in his ministry: "We want to hear action. Whenever we commit ourselves, we have to follow it up with action."

He cited a case where two aeroplanes were grounded at Wilson Airport on orders of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe. The planes, he said without substantiating, were engaging in "illegal activities".

Government agencies at the airport are Kenya Airports Police Unit, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Plants Health Inspectorate Service, the Port Health, Immigration directorate and National Youth Service.

Airlines and other private service providers are also targeted in the government plan.

DIRECT FLIGHT

KAA managing director Johny Andersen said the agencies at the airport are often not coordinated and, therefore, passengers are inconvenienced.

"What we have been experiencing here is that we are uncoordinated," said Mr Andersen. "So, what we are trying to do now is to coordinate all the services we have at this airport."

Mr Andersen said the charter assigns long lists of "improvement items" to agencies that operate at the airport.

The maiden direct flight to the US, which will land in New York, is scheduled for October.