Nigeria: Group Says Obasanjo's Letter to Buhari Not in Nigeria's Interest

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria

A group, Coalition for Nigeria (CN) has said that the letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the best interest to Nigeria.

The group also described the letter by Chief Obasanjo as a desperate attempt to re-launch himself into Nigerian politics.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the National President of the Coalition for Nigeria, Patriot Sabo Odeh said it was regrettable that a former President of the country was working tirelessly to infringe pain on the nation for his failure to elongate his tenure.

"The Coalition for Nigeria has learnt with amusement the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for a coalition of the concerned and the willing" which he has rushed to christen "Coalition for Nigeria" without making efforts at due diligence to realize that such coalition already exists. Our press briefing here today is not to wrangle over who has the right to use the name "Coalition for Nigeria".

"Our goal is to alert Nigeria to the re-emergence of a force that had always mitigated against the wellbeing of the country even while masquerading as good intentions.

"The failure of his tenure elongation bid left Obasanjo, who has since that time, harbored animosity towards all Nigerians - he sees in all of us enemies that must be punished."

Though the group agreed with former President Obasanjo that the journey for a greater Nigeria starts now, it however, said the trip that the country would lead to the Promised Land can be achieved without him.

"We, the Coalition for Nigeria, agree that there is need to move from our current state of affairs in Nigeria but those that will lead us do not belong to Obasanjo's circle and certainly not Obasanjo himself.

"We see President Buhari as having fulfilled his place and mission in history, which is to disrupt and overturn the status quo such that his successors, when the time comes, will build on his works to give us the Nigeria of our vision.

"If the Obasanjo government was half as sincere as the present administration, the troubles of today would have not cropped up in the first place. The same man is today bragging about assembling teams of experts when his terms in office were spent in partitioning the country and allocating huge chunks to his cronies."

The group further explained that Obasanjo would have focused on building strong institutions and enduring systems in the eight years he spent as a democratically elected President as opposed to the strong individuals it said were created by his regime.

"Ordinarily, we would have disregarded Obasanjo's latest outburst but for a series of other happenstances that suggest that his letter is part of a larger plot to mislead the country.

"Just a few hours before he sent out his statement, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group sullied the streets with its Red Card campaign. We have wondered if it is a mere coincidence that a convener of BBOG was a minister in Obasanjo's cabinet.

"We realize that some of those peddling Obasanjo's statement as the holy grail are trying to desensitize people by claiming that Nigerians should consider the message and not the messenger. But to us, a people who do not see in Obasanjo a messenger that should be disregarded are set for doom. The message was crafted only to satisfy his own agenda of continuing to hold Nigeria in servitude.

"On the clashes between farmers and herdsmen, our position is that the federal government immediately investigates the roles of all stakeholders in the crisis including governors that have been accused of arming ethnic militias and associations that have held press briefings to justify reprisal attacks.

"We however submit that the government looks beyond ethnic, religious and political undertone of the crisis to address issues like cultural attachment, climate change, and the possible connection with international terrorism if any.

"Our demand for immediate action on this crisis is premised on the risk of politicians further using the farmers/herders' crisis to commit mischief ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

"Coalition for Nigeria further tasks the government to broaden its search for solutions to Nigeria's myriad problem given the ignoble roles being played by saboteurs who pretend to be activists".

"We therefore wish to alert law enforcement agencies to the plots by criminal elements to unleash violence on the streets of our cities using violent protests as the catalysts to provoke security personnel into clashing with them.

"May we point out that the first phase of the protests failed to gain traction as Nigerians refused to be used by the commercial activists paid to stage such event.