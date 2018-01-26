25 January 2018

The Conversation (Johannesburg)

Nigerian Vaccination Campaigns May Be Threatened By New Round of Rumours

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Center for Disease Control/Flickr
The polio vaccination campaign in Nigeria is being hampered.
analysis By Oyewale Tomori

When a rumour surfaced in 2003 that Nigeria's polio vaccine was possibly being contaminated with anti-fertility agents a boycott of the vaccine ensued and the country's polio immunisation campaign was dealt a heavy blow.

The boycott lasted for nearly 15 months - from February 2003 to July 2004 - and it had devastating consequences. The polio caseload shot up. And by 2008, Nigeria alone accounted for 86% of all the polio cases on the continent. Since the boycott the country has struggled to be declared polio free.

The country's polio immunisation campaign, and its entire routine immunisation programme, face another possible setback. A round of rumours has been circulating that people dressed in Army uniforms were forcefully vaccinating primary and secondary school children and injecting them with unknown diseases. Social media was flooded with rumours that the campaign is a ploy to infect the children of the region with the Monkey Pox Virus aimed to wipe out the people of the region. The rumours caused massive panic and even led to the closure of schools in the south east and north east of Nigeria as parents have rushed to take their children home.

The military exercise was started in September last year and the rumours came at a time when the Nigerian Army was conducting Special Security and Training Exercise, code-named Crocodile Smile 2' for the South-South and South West zones of Nigeria.

More on This

The Nigerian government dismissed the social media reports, declaring that only the federal, state and local government health agencies are authorised to administer vaccines to pupils nationwide.

But the country's efforts to eradicate polio could be hanging in the balance. The reports from state health care agencies are that the rumours are starting to take their toll.

Nigeria is still not polio free. In 2014, it came close, after being removed from the list of polio endemic countries in the world. But new cases have since emerged and it remains the only country in Africa and one of three in the world (the others being Afghanistan and Pakistan) that has not eradicated polio.

Worringly the boycott may have led to a transmission of the virus to other countries. Cases of the virus genetically linked to those originating in Nigeria have been found in Yemen and Indonesia which had already eliminated the disease.

Nigerian health authorities are concerned that in addition to affecting the polio campaign, the rumours could affect routine immunisation in general. The worst case scenario would be that diseases that should have been eliminated could continue to be transmitted.

Why the rumours stuck

The rumours that caused the 2003 polio vaccine boycott in northern Nigeria were fuelled and festered by a combination of factors and circumstances.

More on This

WHO Donates 20 Million Doses of Yellow Fever Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has promised to donate 20 million doses of vaccines annually towards eradicating… Read more »

Read the original article on The Conversation Africa.

Copyright © 2018 The Conversation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.