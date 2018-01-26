25 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: State Defies Court On Rwandan's Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ephraim Kasozi

Kampala — A Rwandan national, who was arrested and detained by armed security personnel from Mbarara District early this month, has not been released despite court ordering so.

On January 8, the High Court in Kampala ordered the State to release Emmanuel Cyemayire from detention from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) at Mbuya.

However, the lawyers yesterday said the State had declined to cooperate.

"To our consternation, this order has not been respected, even though all the respondents have been duly served and are well aware of their obligations," Mr Gawaya Tegule told journalists in Kampala.

Family concern

According to the lawyers, Cyemayire's family is concerned that while the legal process has been followed to its logical conclusion, the government, army and its intelligence wing, CMI, have refused to obey the law.

"The family of Mr Cyemayire fears for his life and wellbeing and calls upon the government to follow the law and set their husband and father free," Mr Eron Kiiza, another lawyer, said.

When contacted, army and defence spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said: "I am not aware of any court order and I also do not know that arrested person you are talking about."

According to the order, Justice Lydia Mugambe said the continued detention of Cyemayire is illegal and a violation of his right to liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

The order followed an application by Cyemayire through his lawyers.

Uganda

Wife Asks Court to Order Release of Detained Boda Boda 2010 Leader

Wife of detained leader of Boda-boda 2010 gang Abdallah Kitatta has petitioned the High Court to order the Inspector… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.