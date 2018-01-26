Uganda: State Defies Court On Rwandan's Release

Kampala — A Rwandan national, who was arrested and detained by armed security personnel from Mbarara District early this month, has not been released despite court ordering so.

On January 8, the High Court in Kampala ordered the State to release Emmanuel Cyemayire from detention from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) at Mbuya.

However, the lawyers yesterday said the State had declined to cooperate.

"To our consternation, this order has not been respected, even though all the respondents have been duly served and are well aware of their obligations," Mr Gawaya Tegule told journalists in Kampala.

Family concern

According to the lawyers, Cyemayire's family is concerned that while the legal process has been followed to its logical conclusion, the government, army and its intelligence wing, CMI, have refused to obey the law.

"The family of Mr Cyemayire fears for his life and wellbeing and calls upon the government to follow the law and set their husband and father free," Mr Eron Kiiza, another lawyer, said.

When contacted, army and defence spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said: "I am not aware of any court order and I also do not know that arrested person you are talking about."

According to the order, Justice Lydia Mugambe said the continued detention of Cyemayire is illegal and a violation of his right to liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

The order followed an application by Cyemayire through his lawyers.