Photo: Daily Monitor

Noah Aluma was found dead in his hotel room on January 25, 2018.

The Presidential Assistant in charge of Security in West Nile, Noah Aluma has been found dead in his hotel room in Kampala, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The news of Aluma's death broke out via social media.

Aluma reportedly died Thursday morning in Kagujje Guest House in Kampala.

A Facebook post by one Lemeriga Fadhil read; "We have lost Mr Noah Aluma Ariku , the Presidential assistant in charge of Security for West Nile region to the cruel hand of death. He was found dead at Kagujje Guest House in Kampala where he had spent the night".

Police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima confirmed the development but referred this reporter to the Acting Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Mr Luke Owoyesigirefor more details because he was outside office at the time.

"Yes, it is confirmed but please call Luke (Owoyesigire) he will be able to give you details because currently, I am out of Kampala," Mr Kayima said on telephone.

When contacted, Mr Owoyesigire said he was aware of the death but promised to provide details later in the day because he was participating in a radio Talk Show.

"Call me later, I will be able to provide information. Right now, I am on radio," Mr Owoyesigire said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Minister for Presidency, Ms Ester Mbayo, were futile because her known telephone number was off.

Mr Don Wanyama the Senior Presidential Press Secretary declined to comment on the matter saying Presidential Assistants work in the office of the President which is "different from State House."