Kampala — Dominic Otucet is pushing the idea that athletics is the most successful sport in Uganda and wants it to benefit from its brand to attract fans.

As he seeks the third term in office in today's polls, Otucet told Daily Monitor that he wants to reposition athletics to be able to get fans follow their activities in numbers. Otucet said he needs to plan for promotion activities that can enable the association to grow in fame.

"Football has succeeded in positioning itself well and has attracted funding from the head of state easily," Otucet said. "We can learn a few things from the way they promote their activities because for us we have athletes not only participate but win at the international stage," he added.

The idea is not new. Planned promotion has helped the annual MTN Marathon which is organised under the auspices of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) to become one of the biggest sporting activities in Uganda. Yet still, national activities are watched by a handful of people most of whom are club officials.

"When you want to become a big brand, you have to enlarge your scope," Otucet said.

UAF goes to polls at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) offices at Lugogo tomorrow with all eyes set on the late Godfrey Nuwagaba's replacement. 90 delegates are set to be involved in the process.

TOMORROW AT UOC, LUGOGO

UGANDA ATHLETICS FEDERATION ELECTIVE ASSEMBLY

*90 delegates to attend