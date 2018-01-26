Photo: Daily Monitor

The leader of Boda Boda 2010, Abdallah Kitatta.

Kampala — Wife of detained leader of Boda-boda 2010 gang Abdallah Kitatta has petitioned the High Court to order the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura and other security heads to release her husband from secret confinement.

The petition filed by Kitatta's wife Sumaya Ninsiima on his behalf, wants court to order Gen. Kayihura, the Chief of Defence Forces, the Chief of Military Intelligence, the army's Chief of Legal Services and the Attorney General to present him before court whether dead or alive.

According to court documents, Kitatta was arrested by the military in Wakaliga, a Kampala outskirt, last weekend.

He is believed to be detained at either CMI headquarters in Mbuya or the police's Kireka interrogation centre.

Kitatta was arrested with others allegations that they attempted to obstruct arrest of suspects in the kidnap and murder of Case Clinic accountant Francis Ekalungar early this month.

"His continued detention is unconstitutional and unlawful as it has deprived him of his personal liberty," the petition states.

In affidavit supporting the petition, his wife Ninsiima states she has gone to police and army detention centres and has been told her husband is not in their custody.

Ms Ninsiima says on January 22 she contacted her lawyer Mr Joseph Kiryowa and both went to Mbuya barracks to give Kitatta legal representation but they were frustrated when the military asked them to first seek permission from the Chief of Defence Forces and the army's Chief of Legal Services.

"My husband has since been held in incommunicado and to date neither the police nor the UPDF has denied holding him," Ms Ninsiima states in her affidavit.

Court is yet to set a date to hear the petition.