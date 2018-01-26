South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - Terms of Reference Focus On Guptas but Leave Door Open for 'Others'

President Jacob Zuma has finally released the terms of reference for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. They mostly focus on corruption allegations against the Gupta family and their allies, creating another headache for the Saxonwold clique. But there are caveats in the terms, possibly allowing further allegations of corruption against others to sneak into the inquiry.



Fourteen months after former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her State of Capture report, President Jacob Zuma has officially given the go-ahead for an inquiry to take her damning findings forward after he published its terms of reference in the Government Gazette on Thursday, more than two weeks since he appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry.

The terms of reference determine the scope of the inquiry and - despite speculation that Zuma would try to broaden them to include a vast array of corruption allegations dating back to 1994 or earlier - they mandate the inquiry to investigate Madonsela's findings on the Gupta family, the president and other government leaders.

The terms start with a general instruction to Zondo to determine "whether, and to what extent and by whom attempts were made through any form...