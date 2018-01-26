26 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Downfall of the Talented Mr Molefe

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Thursday's damning court ruling against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is justifiably seen by many as his well-deserved comeuppance. But it is also evident that myths about Brian Molefe are rapidly becoming fact. That he was always either corrupt or incompetent (not true). That he was always one of Zuma's minions (instead, Molefe was a passionate Mbeki acolyte). The reality is that what makes Molefe's fall from grace more startling is that he was supposed to be one of the good guys: a man of both competence and energy entrusted with the turnaround of one state-owned entity after another. What happened?

When Brian Molefe was announced as the acting head of Eskom in April 2015, one commentator tweeted: "Brian Molefe [has] so far been the most astute, successful head of a state enterprise in SA. Hope Eskom won't be his Waterloo".

Eskom has indeed been Molefe's Waterloo. But the tweet also points to something forgotten by South Africans with short memories: that Molefe's appointment as Eskom CEO was widely greeted with optimism. And for good reason: Molefe had a reputation as a real turnaround guy; a man of sharp intellect, clear vision and formidable work ethic. He...

