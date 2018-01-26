Bukoba — KAGERA Sugar defender J u m a Nyoso has been granted police bail after spending two days in custody for allegedly assaulting a fan, after his team's 2-0 loss to Simba at the Kaitaba Stadium.

The acting Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Isaack Msengi, told the 'Daily News' that Nyoso was granted police bail on Wednesday afternoon, but added that investigation is still going on. Nyoso (29), allegedly assaulted a fan identified as Shaban Hussein (33), a businessman from Kemondo trading centre, some 25 kms from Bukoba town.

The fan was among thousands of fans who thronged the Kaitaba Stadium to witness the hair raising encounter. According to Ag RPC Msengi , Hussein was blowing a small trumpet (vuvuzela) aiming it directly on Nyoso's face. He (Nyoso) reacted by hitting him on the head sending him senselessly on the ground. "Hussein sustained a big injury on the head.

He fainted on the spot and was immediately rushed to the nearby Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital. Meanwhile, Dr Felix Otieno from the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital confirmed that Hussein was improving well and would be discharged any time.

"Hussein is improving well. We expect to discharge him any time today or tomorrow," he said. Simba comfortably reclaimed the Premier League's pilot seat after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-0 in a lively encounter at Kaitaba Stadium on Monday.

The win placed Simba 2-points ahead of their closest challengers, Azam whose reign at the helm lasted only 24 hours. But their traditional rivals Young Africans survived at the third place after their closest pursuers Singida United were forced to a 1-1 draw by Majimaji in Songea.

Second half goals from Saidi Ndemla in the 69th minute and John Bocco in the 79th minute were enough to place Simba at the driver's seat with 32 points, hence forcing Azam to settle at the second place in the league table with 30 points. Kagera Sugar who several times survived Simba scare to force the first half into a barren draw, lost concentration in the late second half to allow two goals in a short span.

Kagera Sugar's goalkeeper Juma Kaseja was a big hurdle to Simba strikers in the first half and it looked he could help his team post a draw against the leaders Simba. Shomari Kapombe who played for the first time after a long absence due to the injury was a figurehead towards Simba's victory