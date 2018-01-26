editorial

TOP seeded lady golfers have been training intensively for the IBB Ladies Open Championship to be held in Nigerian capital, Abuja early next month.

All with good records in big golf tournaments staged in East, Central and Southern Africa, the Tanzanian ladies are sure to perform wonders in the event scheduled tee off from February 8 to 11 in the Western African country.

The golfers involved the training are Angel Eaton the winner of Uganda Open, Chiku Elias, Hawa Wanyeche, Ayne Magombe and Tayana William. There is also Madina Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club.

While they train, their club, TPDF Lugalo has been seeking support from individuals and golf stakeholders to enable them travel to Abuja, but none of them responded yet. The ladies, despite admitting the commendable job the TDDF Lugalo is doing for them, still, a support from other stakeholders is urgently needed too.

It is should be understood that when a Tanzania firm or a brand supports the local player in international event, the player enable the recognition of the firm or a brand club in foreign sporting arena.

We would like to assure the to be sponsors of the golf team the golfers wont let you down as they are sure to shine as they are ranked high in Africa. As revealed by Lugalo Golf Club, 13m/- is need to facilitate golfers' trip to Nigeria and participate in the global level tournament.

It again must be noted that the ladies will go there on merits, the Nigerian Ladies Golf Union has invited the Tanzanians to take part in the international level event after they were impressed by their stellar performance in the Uganda Ladies Open Championship last year. Though there is a promise from their club to back their tour, still they urgently need more in terms of support from other stakeholders.

The 13m/- budget can cover return tickets and all expenses for five players and officials picked for the Nigerian trip. Therefore we again ask companies, institutions, individuals and sports well-wishers to come forward and support their mission.

On time ranked second in Africa after South Africa, it was in Nigeria where the girls claimed that status. We end up insisting that your support is of a high value and very rewarding to the nation as the tournament will be held in Nigeria again this time and those who played there previously are the same involved again this time