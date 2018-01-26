GIANTS Young Africans and Azam FC have stepped up their preparations for their epic 'Dar derby' to be held at the Azam Complex in Chamazi tomorrow.

Ahead of the Saturday derby, defending champions Yanga have decided to pitch their camp in an undisclosed hideout in the city to plot the downfall of the ice-cream makers. The third-placed holders urgently need to win the encounter in efforts to bridge points gap with their two rivals upfront; Azam who are above them and leaders Simba who have recently extended the leadership to seven points.

Victory to George Lwandamina's sides is vital as the three points means a lot in their title defence campaign, but more importantly they will help them wind up the league first round leg in a better position. With 25 points, the win help Yanga race close to the leaders; Azam with 30 points and Simba who enjoy the pilot seat with 32 points. The arrival of their key players who were in the injury list will further boost the team's performance against formidable Ice-cream makers.

Central defender Kelvin Yondani and the Zimbabwean midfield maestro who were nursing injuries are declared fit to face Azam and so striker Obrey Chirwa who has completed a 3-match ban. The return of Yondani will be a great boost to Yanga defence which has been porous during his absence, while Chirwa's comeback will re-ignite his partnership with Ibrahim Ajib upfront in a hunt for goals. As Yanga are training in a hideout, their opponents Azam are reportedly training intensively at their Chamazi Complex in targeting to overrun their opponents. The win against holders will see them back at the pilot seat as they leapfrog Simba, who, on the same day they will be hosting Majimaji FC at the National Stadium.

After a stellar performance in Zanzibar's Mapinduzi Cup, Azam under Coach Aristica Cioba are using the match to earn more success. Azam who earned a 2-0 victory in their previous game against Tanzania Prisons, will be boosted by a return of Mbaraka Yusuf who had been nursing injury for a long time. Besides the arrival of Yusuf, the ice-cream makers still bank on their youthful squad who have helped the team considerably this season.

They fight hard on the pitch hence Yanga should not expect an easy run at Azam ground this time. Additionally, Azam have the best home record so far as they are yet to lose a game on their turf and away as well.

The Mapinduzi Cup champions have won five of them and drew three games in the process, while their city opponents Yanga have won two encounters and drew five games in seven league matches they have hosted. Until now, Simba who tops the ladder with 32 points and second placed Azam with 30 points, are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the top flight league this season.

Simba who produced yet another superb away performance after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-0 on Monday, have probably the simple league puzzle to solve against Majimaji this weekend at the National Stadium in the city.