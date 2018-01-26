South Africa: How the DA Conducts Itself in This Water Crisis Will Determine Its Future Course in South Africa's Body Politic

opinion

The DA is learning that it is easier to shout "Nkandla", or "State Capture", from the rooftops, than "Save Water". Amid national and global headlines that Cape Town could become the first major city in the world to run out of water, South Africa's second largest political party is fumbling at the test of its much-proclaimed good governance where it governs.

With some two or so months before Cape Town's taps run dry - and just a little short of a year since the city and province were declared disaster areas in March and May 2017 respectively - the DA now has launched a "fightback" campaign at a carefully stage-managed publicity event resplendent with a banner, motto and hashtag, which was also featured on T-shirts.

Perhaps that's where some of the R650,000 paid to former party leader and ambassador Tony Leon's PR agency went. Perhaps that money is part of the R10-million water crisis communication budget the city in May 2017 said it had available. There are many questions.

But acute questions must be asked about how the DA, which runs both the Western Cape and Cape Town, has responded to a water crisis that was well known some 18...