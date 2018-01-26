Tanzania: Malinzi Fraud Case Investigation Climaxes

THE Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has completed the investigations into trial of three former senior officials with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) facing fraud and 800m/- money laundering charges at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

Prosecutor with PCCB Leonard Swai told Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba when the case came for mention yesterday that the case file has been forwarded back to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to see whether the directives he had issued to them have been complied with. "Initially, we took the file to the DPP for his scrutiny. He later returned to us with some directives.

We have worked on the directives. On our part, we have completed the investigations into the matter. The file will be taken back to the DPP for his final decision," he submitted. Under such circumstances, the prosecutor requested the court to adjourn the proceedings to another date for mention, pending the directives by the DPP on how to proceed with the matter.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the trial to February 8. Lawyers say that three things could happen when the prosecution's case file is taken to the DPP. He may draw new charges for prosecution of accused persons depending on the evidence presented to him. Furthermore, the DPP could return the case file to the investigative machinery with directives of carrying out further investigations on some aspects or enter nolle prosequi certificate in favour of the accused persons, if the evidence brought before him was insufficient to mount their prosecution.

Nolle prosequi is a legal term or phrase meaning 'be unwilling to pursue', a phrase amounting to 'do not prosecute' used in many common law criminal prosecution contexts to describe a prosecutor's decision to voluntarily discontinue criminal charges either before trial or verdict.

It is alleged that on June 5, last year, in the city, with intent to defraud or deceit, Malinzi and Selestine allegedly forged an Executive Committee Resolution, purporting to show that the TFF Executive Committee decided to change the signatory of the Federation's bank account. Such changes, according to the prosecution, had the effect that one Edgar Leonard Masoud would be replaced by Nsiande Isawafo Mwanga.

The court heard further that on September 1, 2016, at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited, Stanbic Center Branch in Kinondoni District, knowingly and fraudulently, Selestine uttered the false Executive Committee Resolution. The prosecution told the court further that between November 6, 2013 and September 22, 2016, at TFF Offices in Ilala District, with intent to defraud, Malinzi forged 23 receipts bearing different numbers and money in US dollars, purporting that he had lent the Federation loan of such amount, while it was false.

It is alleged that between September 1 and October 19, 2016, within the city of Dar es Salaam, jointly and together, all the three accused persons conspired to commit an offence of money laundering by acquiring the said 375,418 US dollars. According to the prosecution, the accused persons committed such offence while knowing that the said money was the proceeds of a predicate offence of forgery