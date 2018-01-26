South Africa: Rhino Poaching - Incidents Decrease but Officials' Involvement Hampers Progress

Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga has seen a decrease in the number of poaching activities with a total of 2,662 in 2017, down from the 2,883 poaching incidents in 2016. The same can't be said for other provinces.



Progress is being made against rhino poaching in South Africa but the alleged involvement of officials may be hampering efforts.

On Thursday, Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa revealed that 404 rhinos were poached in the Kruger Park in 2017, but that this was 24% fewer than the 662 poached in 2016.

Overall poaching incidents in the park declined by 7.6% last year from 2,803 incidents in 2016 to 2,662 in 2017.

Nationally, the number of rhinos poached has declined slightly from 1,054 in 2016 to 1,028 in 2017, but, Molewa said, there has been an increase in the number of rhinos poached in KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West although she would not provide specific numbers.

Molewa said smugglers were coming up with new ways and methods to process horn and smuggle it out of the country.

"Despite these trends, law enforcement authorities continue to step up their detection activities," Molewa said while stopping...