25 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rhino Poaching - Incidents Decrease but Officials' Involvement Hampers Progress

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Orateng Lepodise

Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga has seen a decrease in the number of poaching activities with a total of 2,662 in 2017, down from the 2,883 poaching incidents in 2016. The same can't be said for other provinces.

Progress is being made against rhino poaching in South Africa but the alleged involvement of officials may be hampering efforts.

On Thursday, Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa revealed that 404 rhinos were poached in the Kruger Park in 2017, but that this was 24% fewer than the 662 poached in 2016.

Overall poaching incidents in the park declined by 7.6% last year from 2,803 incidents in 2016 to 2,662 in 2017.

Nationally, the number of rhinos poached has declined slightly from 1,054 in 2016 to 1,028 in 2017, but, Molewa said, there has been an increase in the number of rhinos poached in KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West although she would not provide specific numbers.

Molewa said smugglers were coming up with new ways and methods to process horn and smuggle it out of the country.

"Despite these trends, law enforcement authorities continue to step up their detection activities," Molewa said while stopping...

South Africa

How Cape Town Businesses Are Tightening the Taps

As the countdown to Cape Town's dreaded Day Zero continues, ratepayers are not the only ones forced to tighten their… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.