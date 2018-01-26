East Africa: Under Magnifier, East Africa Tour to Bring Unseen Fortunes

analysis

MISSING the usual pomp, East African Tour, Tanzanian Chapter was launched in Dar es Salaam this week after hitting success in three other countries of the regional bloc.

The East African Tour or Afrika Mashariki Fest as it is officially known, is solely a riders-affair, but inside their riding tour, it will come alongside the vast opportunities for Tanzanians in terms of sports, business and countless socio-cultural benefits. T

he organisers' approach and public response force us to demand a bigger promotion of the whole tour in order to give awareness to the public, a move we believe it will draw a good support from business firms, individuals and government institutions; all urgently needed as sponsors or backers.

There is no main sponsor of the Tanzanian Chapter according to the East African Tour President, Kisembo Ronex Tendo, hence we urge large and small corporate firms as well as government institutions to jump into the bandwagon as sponsors of the event to involve riders the East African Community (EAC) as well as multinational riders from DRC, France, Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa, India, South Korea and Germany.

The to be sponsors of the Tour will be fully advertised in all 555 kilometres of the tour from its starting point in Zanzibar on April 15 taking over 100 riders on course. Health benefits are plenty even for the senior riders who will compete in subsidiary event to be known as VVIP race. We are heading to see many high-ranking officials to be involved.

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni who took part in the Ugandan chapter has been a good example of this, as he participated and managed to finish the 10km VVIP race. Though it is still yet to make an impact to the majority Tanzanians, the tour has millions of unseen benefits, but most importantly, will bring economic gains through tourism.

The 100 multinational riders will spend more than a week in Tanzania riding in the areas with vast tourist attractions found in Zanzibar, Coast Region, Dar es Salaam, Lindi and Mtwara, where the grand race will pass. Dubbed the Ride for Peace, the event is one of several activities to promote peace, unity, friendship, local tourism as well as opening boundaries to the people from member states.

As revealed by the organisers, The Tour of East Africa Tanzania Chapter has opted to cover most part of the Southern Tanzania regions specifically to honour the former president, Benjamin Mkapa, for his efforts in collaboration with the former Kenyan president, Daniel Arap Moi and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to revive the then defunct EAC. The three leaders fought hard to ensure the EAC that clinically died in 1977 is revived for the benefit of residents of East Africa.

They (organisers) claimed the EAC has today grown up to be a strong organisation of six countries, instead of only three nations prior to its defunct four decades ago. The tour's opening circuit will start at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar from where the riders will start and end the 60 km race. Mnazi Mmoja area in Dar es Salaam will open the Stage 1 of the tour on April 17, 2018, which will see riders competing in the 122km stage to Bagamoyo and back.

Stage 2, will be staged on April 18, with riders starting at Mnazi Mmoja en-route to Jaribu Mpakani in Coast Region, covering 100 kilometres. Stage 3 on April 19 will see riders speeding from Mkapa Bridge southward to Nangurukuru village, covering 107 kilometres. Stage 4, according to the schedule, will be staged on April 20, starting from Lindi Municipality to end at Chigugu, covering 111 kilometres.

Stage 5 will be staged on April 21. It will start at Mtambaswala Bridge in Mtwara and climax in Masasi after covering 115km stage. Masasi will host the grand prize-giving gala where three best riders of the whole tour will be awarded. Kisembo said the best riders of of each of the five stages will be awarded prior to the grand finale. There are countless pulsating cash prizes too. This means Tanzanian riders should fight so as to claim most of them.

Here are the prizes. The winner of the stage will pocket 500,000/-, while 300,000/- is set for the stage's runner and 250,000 will go to the third-placed finisher. He added that 200,000/-, 150,000/-, 100,000/- and 50,000/- are set to reward the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth finishers of each stage. Let's all get involved to see fortunes brought in by the Tour remain in Tanzania to benefit Tanzanians.