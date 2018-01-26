Agadir — Congo Brazaville's head coach, Barthelemy Ngatsono, recognized Wednesday the potential of the Angolan team saying that they could reach the final of the competition.

Speaking during the pos match press conference, the Congolese head coach commended the Angolan performance during the games that enabled them to qualify for the quarterfinals of the African Nations Cup for Home- based Players.

The match between the two teams ended in a goalless draw.

Congo Brazzaville finish on top of group D with seven points, while Angola was second placed with five points.

Congo will play against Libya, while Angola faces Nigeria in the quarterfinals.