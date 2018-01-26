25 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Congo Head Coach Hails Angola Potential

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agadir — Congo Brazaville's head coach, Barthelemy Ngatsono, recognized Wednesday the potential of the Angolan team saying that they could reach the final of the competition.

Speaking during the pos match press conference, the Congolese head coach commended the Angolan performance during the games that enabled them to qualify for the quarterfinals of the African Nations Cup for Home- based Players.

The match between the two teams ended in a goalless draw.

Congo Brazzaville finish on top of group D with seven points, while Angola was second placed with five points.

Congo will play against Libya, while Angola faces Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

Angola

Minister Calls On Entrepreneurs to Invest in Aquaculture Production

The Minister of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto, Thursday in Menongue, southern Cuando Cubango… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.