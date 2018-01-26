South Africa: Understanding Cricket's Past, Despite Its Pain, Is Affirming for Its Future

opinion

While Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada provide us with a tantalising fast-bowling attack for the future, they are also a reminder that the work of transformation is ongoing. Far more needs to be ploughed into schools and various sporting codes so that talent can be unearthed in all the nooks and crannies of our country.

Whether we like it or not, the complexity of race remains part of the master narrative of South Africa. Our angriest moments centre on race and exclusion. The recent events surrounding the H&M "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan on children's apparel and the ugly scenes outside Hoerskool Overvaal underscore the point. When two boys, one black and the other white, save several lives in the Kroonstad train crash, we know that we are not only applauding Evert Du Preez and Mokoni Chaka for their singular act of bravery but also because of how naturally genuine this inter-racial friendship between two farms boys is - and because, when interviewed, Evert responded in fluent Sesotho. That spoke to us all so simply and yet so powerfully.

South Africa has much unfinished business but perhaps the next generation will slay the demon of race, though, for as...