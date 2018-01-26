Uganda: Local Boxing Returns to Insanity After Contested Polls

opinion

For umpteenth time, Ugandan boxing has slid back into administrative wrangles and legal battles that could threaten careers of budding pugilists in the country.

The latest malaise follows last Saturday's elections in which warring Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) officials, bickering over control of the local sport's ruling body, came up with two separate executive committees.

In the blue corner is the incumbent Kenneth Gimugu taking on Moses Muhangi in the red corner.

Since Saturday, January 20, either of the two men has claimed to be the legitimate UBF president after convening parallel assemblies that elected them. The events followed a court order issued by Justice Lydia Mugambe on January 19 after some clubs and individual members filed a petition to stop the rescheduled UBF elections.

Muhangi, backed by former Commonwealth champion Godfrey Nyakana and two former senior UBF executive members (Simon Barigo and Fred Kavuma), was declared the unopposed president of UBF by an assembly held at Kati Kati restaurant. The same assembly elected Kavuma and Barigo as first vice-president and treasurer respectively.

At the same time, Gimugu says he chaired the legitimate UBF assembly at Lugogo Tennis Club, just a few metres from Kati Kati. According to Justice Mugambe's order, the four (Gimugu, Kavuma, Barigo and Paul Ayiasi) registered trustees of UBF were instructed to validate and ensure all eligible and paid-up members participate in the assembly through either voting or competing for available posts.

However, Edmund Okiror, a lawyer who presided over Muhangi's election as returning officer, blames Gimugu for the legal battles that have raged on since November 10 when court stopped the initial UBF assembly.

Robert Matovu, an interested candidate in the UBF top job, sued the returning officer Richard Lwanga for breach of election procedures. The incident set off an acrimonious legal fight, which Okiror says should have been avoided if Gimugu had not sworn affidavits for the clubs in the case against his fellow UBF trustees.

Previously, such fights outside the boxing ring have cost Ugandan boxers dearly. For instance, the country's pugilists missed the 2012 Olympic Games in London because of an international ban imposed after a Nyakana-led faction battled Roger Ddungu, the then president of Uganda Amateur Boxing Federation.

With the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled for April in Australia, a repeat of the aforesaid scenario locking out Ugandan boxers looms large.