Angola: Government Subsidizes Fuels for Agricultural

Lubango — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has set up a working group that is developing a strategy to subsidize fuels for the agricultural sector, said today the minister, Marcos Nhunga.

The Cabinet official, who presented the vision on the development of the agrarian sector, in a national meeting with businessmen from all over the country related to the sector, said that there is a specific orientation of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in that sense and that there is a group of government to work on fuel subsidies for the sector.

Still on the ministry's strategies to make the agricultural economy robust, the minister emphasized that there is a need to improve the credit system for the business sector, as well as to re-examine the issue of agricultural insurance, an element that he considers "fundamental" in the strategic vision of sector.

The need to repair secondary and tertiary roads as well as the electrification of the main production areas has also been improved, as the costs of diesel also add to the final result.

"Let's start with two to three poles and bring energy to certain farms that are extremely productive," he said.

Marcos Nhunga said that this meeting marks a new paradigm in the work plan of the sector and that will be applied in this legislature.