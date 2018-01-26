25 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Subsidizes Fuels for Agricultural

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has set up a working group that is developing a strategy to subsidize fuels for the agricultural sector, said today the minister, Marcos Nhunga.

The Cabinet official, who presented the vision on the development of the agrarian sector, in a national meeting with businessmen from all over the country related to the sector, said that there is a specific orientation of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in that sense and that there is a group of government to work on fuel subsidies for the sector.

Still on the ministry's strategies to make the agricultural economy robust, the minister emphasized that there is a need to improve the credit system for the business sector, as well as to re-examine the issue of agricultural insurance, an element that he considers "fundamental" in the strategic vision of sector.

The need to repair secondary and tertiary roads as well as the electrification of the main production areas has also been improved, as the costs of diesel also add to the final result.

"Let's start with two to three poles and bring energy to certain farms that are extremely productive," he said.

Marcos Nhunga said that this meeting marks a new paradigm in the work plan of the sector and that will be applied in this legislature.

Angola

Minister Calls On Entrepreneurs to Invest in Aquaculture Production

The Minister of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto, Thursday in Menongue, southern Cuando Cubango… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.