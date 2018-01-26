Those who are criticising the government for giving cars to Chiefs are not only ignorant of the law but are anti-Zimbabwe, President of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira has said.

He was speaking at the coronation of Chief Samuel Samambwa in Zhombe recently.

Chief Charumbira rapped "unpatriotic" NGOs for meddling in government's affairs claiming that they were at the fore front of criticizing the disbursing of vehicles to chiefs.

"We really doubt you if you claim to be a Zimbabwean but criticize this move by the government," Charumbira fumed.

"That kind of mentality shows us that the person is not yet independent, it shows an individual that is still suffering from the colonial hangover. It shows the attitude of a person who is still under colonization," added chief Charumbira.

He then took pot-shots at NGOs. "The NGOs are the ones who are at the forefront of criticizing the move."

Charumbira said it is constitutional for chiefs to get vehicles.

"In the constitution you are the ones who said that Chiefs must get vehicles. In the preamble there is the celebration of culture and diversity. By giving chiefs vehicles it is a celebration of that culture," said Charumbira.

"If you are giving a vehicle to the chief you are restoring the legacy which was eroded by the whites. If you say no vehicles for chiefs you are anti-Zimbabwe," he declared.

He said people must be wary of criminal elements that are fighting against the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government recently gave cars to the chiefs in Midlands' Provincial capital city of Gweru.

However opposition parties and civil societies have since slammed the move as a vote buying gimmick ahead of the elections to be held in few months' time.

Mnangagwa has since defended the move.

In an interview with a British Newspaper, the Financial Times, Mnangagwa said the cars were bought during the former President Robert Mugabe administration.

"The chiefs are on the government payroll. One of their conditions of service is to give them motor vehicles. Whether there is an election or no election we'll still give them the motor vehicles and their salary or allowance.

"This was done by the former administration, except that they had not been given so I've gone ahead to give them. In fact the later vehicles I've given have not been bought by this administration; they were bought by the former administration," he said.