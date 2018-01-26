Kenya: I Don't Ever Want to Be President - Actress Lupita

Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong'o has said she will never be president.

Lupita made the comment in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on January 25.

In the interview, the high-flying actress was asked whether she is political.

She said: "I don't know. I had to share my father with politics for so long."

Then added: "I don't ever want to be president -- let's just get that out of the way."

Despite having Kenyan parents -Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o and Dorothy Nyong'o - Lupita's citizenship remains a matter of guesswork as she is often referred to as the "actress who was born in Mexico but brought up in Kenya".

She has since relocated to America where she has made a mark in Hollywood.

The Kenyan constitution dictates that a presidential candidate must not hold dual citizenship.

The actress revealed her take on politics.

"I am very emotional about politics in a way that makes it hard for me to articulate things in a rational fashion," she told the reporter.

Lupita, who been linked to GQStyle fashion editor Mobolaji Dawodu, among others, was, however, cagey about her love life only telling the publication that she would "at some point" want to have a family.

"They make you ask that, huh?" she asked the reporter when questioned on her love life.

"I feel I was born to be a mother. (I would love to raise my kids) somewhere where there's grass. Because I want my kids to be able to run around and discover things with their feet and their hands. I still love climbing trees. There's no trees to climb here."