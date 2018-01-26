Kampala — A house maid was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Wednesday for attempting to infect her Boss's two year old baby with HIV/AIDS.

Jemima Nasifa alias Tumukunde Zainabu a Rwandese National pleaded guilty to the offence of doing a negligent act likely to spread infection or disease, before Kampala's City Hall Court, Grade one magistrate Beatrice Kainza.

This after she had spent six full months on remand at Luzira prison.

The Magistrate on Wednesday convicted her on her own plea of guilt and added her three more years back to jail.

Court heard that on the fateful date the visibly pregnant house maid, between 30th June and 3rd July 2017 at Kiwatule Kazinga zone in Kampala, knowingly or having reason to believe that she was HIV Positive, cut herself on the right hand and put her blood on the baby's wound around the nose.

She was caught red-handed by the victim's mother who heard the baby crying, and further discovered that even the banana leaves that were to be used for cooking food were also stained with her blood.

The baby's mother then reported the matter to police, the maid was arrested and the baby was taken to hospital and given PrEP, an HIV first aid drug.