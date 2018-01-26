26 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hawks Bust Car Racket in Beitbridge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thupeyo Muleya

South Africa's organised crime busting unit, the Hawks, have arrested nine people, including five police officers and one immigration officer at Beitbridge Border Post on charges of corruption, fraud and smuggling of stolen vehicles from that country into Zimbabwe. Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspects were arrested between Monday and Tuesday during a crime intelligence driven operation code named, "Mirror".

He said the group had been put under surveillance for two years. "The nine suspects aged between 32 to 51 years, among them five police officers and a Home Affairs official were arrested on January 22 and 23 in Limpopo for alleged corruption, fraud and smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles out of South Africa," said Captain Maluleke.

"The arrests are a culmination of a Hawks' investigative project dubbed 'Mirror' aimed at addressing corrupt officials and illegal activities which includes, smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles at the border post of Beitbridge near Musina.

"The five police officers who were stationed at Tom Burke SAPS (South African Police Service) and the border post respectively, as well as one Home Affairs official and three runners were under Hawks radar since 2016 following complaints by the public."

Captain Maluleke said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects would allegedly forge documents to facilitate the smuggling of stolen vehicles through the Beitbridge Border Post. In return, they would get bribes from their accomplices.

Captain Maluleke said one of the police officers, Sergeant Israel Mandiwana, who is stationed at Beitbridge Border Post had since appeared before a Makhado magistrate's court. Mandiwana was remanded in custody to February 1 for formal bail application.

Captain Maluleke said his accomplices will also appear in different courts. "We are leaving no stone unturned as we seek to reduce cases of cross-border crimes relating to smuggling and theft of motor vehicles," he said.

Over 40 people have been arrested in the last 12 months while smuggling stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe from South Africa through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

Smuggling of vehicles between Zimbabwe and South Africa's border is rife, amid reports that most of the cars would be destined for Tanzania and Malawi.

Some of the vehicles also find their way on to the local market.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs

President Mnangagwa yesterday held high-level meetings with top officials from the world's top multilateral financial… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.