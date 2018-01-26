Botswana: Khama to Continue Developing Tourism

Kasane — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has assured residents of Chobe constituency of his continued work towards developing the tourism industry even after his term of office as President.

Speaking during a kgotla meeting to bid the community farewell on Thursday, President Khama said he had always been part of the Chobe area.

He cited that during his time in the army, he served in the area to help maintain the country's peace. He urged the residents to continue working harmoniously with Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

He urged residents to also accord the incoming President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi the same support that they gave him. He said during his 10-year term in office, about 71 projects that included schools, clinics and a bus rank were carried out in the Chobe constituency.

He commended area MP, Mr Machana Shamukuni for his representation of Chobe people, adding that although he seemed to be introverted, he fearlessly talked in Parliament and to cabinet ministers about the needs of his constituents.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Plateau deputy court president, Kgosi Reuben Majeremane commended President Khama for his love for the people.

He said the President's love was displayed by his walk-abouts in which he visited people across all divides of life in their homesteads.

He commended him for coming up with empowerment programmes for different groups of people such as SHHA for public officers on D4 scale and below.

Kgosi Majeremane wished President Khama good health and prayed that God kept him for many more years to come.

Mr Shamukuni applauded the President for his democratic style of leadership, which was envied by other countries. He cited that the President had been bold in showing his disapproval for some decisions that deterred peace and tranquility, even if those decisions were made by powerful countries.

He said it was during his term of office that Batswana began to know and appreciate one another as he visited all the corners of the country. Mr Shamukuni noted that President Khama would always be remembered because it was during his time of office that dances such as seperu and polka came to be known countrywide.

He noted that since the President would leave office still energetic, he should continue making the country known worldwide to help attract investors.

A representatives of the villages, Mr Thomas Sinvula thanked the President for programmes such as ISPAAD, Presidential Housing Appeal and for encouraging the public service to take services closer to the people. He thanked the President for adhering to the law and order by stepping down at the end of his term.

A youth representative, Ms Bwambo Limbo said expressed hope that the incoming President would continue to empower the youth as President Khama did. She commended President Khama for utilising the alcohol levy for the benefit of youth, arts and sports and for helping preserve culture.

Mr Milton Kachana, on behalf of the tourism and agriculture sector, noted that while President Khama's term was affected by recession, through his visionary leadership, the two sectors survived. He noted that President Khama identified challenges faced by the sectors and came up with mitigation factors that helped built the industries in Chobe. Mr Kachana commended

President Khama's administration for reserving some tourism businesses such as guest houses, boats and safaris, amongst others for Batswana. He said in December some plots were reserved in concessions for upcoming agro-tourism entrepreneurs, all thanks to President Khama.

Chobe residents honoured President Khama with a three-phased generator, a P46 000 cheque, a Sedudu artwork, P15 000 from Kubu Lodge, a bicycle, three legged pots, baskets and other gifts.

Source : BOPA