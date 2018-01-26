South Africa: Disappointed Toyana Eyes Big Performance in Potch

Geoffrey Toyana admits that he and his Highveld Lions coaching squad are soaked in disappointment after a poor One-Day Cup , but hopes to end their campaign strongly against the Knights in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The Johannesburg-based side lost to the Dolphins by seven wickets on Wednesday night, and, with the Warriors beating the Knights in East London, they were eliminated.

The Knights too were dumped out of the competition after their two-wicket loss in the Eastern Cape making the game at Senwes Park a dead rubber.

Toyana, though, wants to at least restore some pride and end with a bang.

"We have the Knights in the final game in Potch," he said."Hopefully we can have a no pressure performance and the potential of this side can come through.

"We have a young side and have given a few new faces a chance. There was Janneman Malan for instance last night, who came in and really impressed me.

"He's one for the future, but for now, as I say, we will reflect on what has been a disappointing campaign for us."

Toyana says everyone in the Lions squad is hurting.

He added: "We were quite bad and below par in terms of our plans and how we wanted to execute them last night.

"We were just not good enough and that's in all aspects of the game.

"I thought we were poor with the bat again and overall it is an area that has let us down.

"To get bowled out in seven out of nine games is a massive disappointment. It was just not good enough and everyone in the squad is feeling it."

There is still the matter of the wooden spoon to be decided between the sides.

With both on 11 points, the team that loses will end last - in many ways a fair reflection with the two having only won three games between them from the entire campaign.

