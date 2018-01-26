Nigeria: APC Presidential Hopeful Berates Obasanjo Over Letter to Buhari

Warri — Presidential hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the former president lacked moral standing to release such a letter asking Buhari not to contest the 2019 general election.

Mumakai, in a statement yesterday in Warri, Delta State, said though he is a frontline contestant for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2019, he will not encourage any undemocratic process that will shut out others from aspiring to the same office on the platform of his APC or any other party.

He said it was unfortunate that Chief Obasanjo could write such a letter to President Buhari when he was the same man that wanted to truncate the will of the people with his desire for a third term as president of the country.

"Chief Obasanjo can no longer determine Nigeria's future. It is my advice to him to focus on his farm business. Buhari, like any other Nigerian, is eligible to present himself for the 2019 general election. It is the decision of our party (APC) and it is Nigerians that will decide whether Buhari should rule again. Calling on him not to run in the 2019 elections is undemocratic and borne out of sentiments. Therefore, I urge Nigerians to ignore it," he said.

Meanwhile, youths from 250 ethnic nationalities in the country have thrown their weight behind the presidential bid of Alhaji Mumakai, describing him as one with the solution to the myriad of problems plaguing the country.

A communique read by Mallam Idris Abdulahi at the end of their meeting in Warri, urged Buhari to shun his dream to re-contest the election, saying he should voluntarily bow out of the race for 2019 like the late Dr Nelson Mandela of South Africa who did a single term.