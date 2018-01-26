South Africa: Proteas Women's Squads Named for India Tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday, announced the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) Proteas squads for India women's tour to South Africa.

The tour comprises a three-match, ODI and five-match T20 series from February 5-24, 2017 across seven venues.

The ODI series will form part of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC), the qualification tournament for the next ICC Women's World Cup in 2021.

This will be the home side's first taste of international cricket since its successful run at the 2017 World Cup which ended in July and hold sixth place in the ICC women's ODI team rankings.

The last three matches of the T20 series will be televised, double-header fixtures alongside the men's T20 series against India.

Coach, Hilton Moreeng is looking forward to his side's return to action and believes that their preparation through camps in the last few months will hold them in good stead against their dangerous Indian opponents.

"For us, the team selection has been a continuation from the World Cup with a few youngsters included in the squad," he said.

"These youngsters need to start learning and being part of a squad that has been doing well in the last couple of years, it will do them a world of good in their growth. As one of the finalists in the World Cup, we know that the series against India is going to be a tough one. We need to make sure that we capitalise on the home-ground advantage as a team to make sure that we bring the right results to the fore.

"It's been a long break for the squad and preparation has been very good building up to this important, first IWC series and we are going to make sure that we keep working hard and that we arrive prepared for it. Come the first game against India, we need to make sure that we hit the ground running."

The T20 squad sees the call-up of 24-year-old, right-arm medium pacer, Zintle Mali of Border. It is also the opportune time to begin preparation for the ICC Women's World T20 which will be held this November in the West Indies.

Moreeng is excited to see what the newest addition to the team will bring to the table after grafting hard over the last season for her province and in the Powerade National Academy last year. Other happy news from the camp is that South Africa boast a fully fit squad and the coach is looking forward to some special performances from his "well rested" charges.

"From a fitness point of view, everyone in the squad has been given the all-clear. Players are well rested and preparation has been brilliant so far," he elaborated.

"For us, it's just to make sure that we take it one game at a time and I'm confident we'll get this IWC off to a good start.

"Going into the T20s, for us it is going to give us good preparation against a very good side. The televised double-headers are the cherry on top to make sure that we keep improving and raising the awareness regarding women's cricket in the country and making sure that we build towards the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies. Every game that we play from now on will be with that in mind."

Proteas ODI squad:

Dane van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lizelle Lee (North West), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Zintle Mali (Border)

Proteas T20 squad:

Dane van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Odine Kirsten (Northerns), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lizelle Lee (North West), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Moseline Daniels (Boland)

Management:

Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Enoch Nkwe (Assistant Coach), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist), Russell Clarke (Trainer), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Liaison)

Proteas Women's tour schedule:

February 2: India warm-up match, Kovsies Oval, Bloemfontein

February 5: 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 10:00

February 7: 2nd ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 10:00

February 10: 3rd ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom - 10:00

February 13: 1st T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom - 13:00

February 16: 2nd T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London - 13:00

February 18: 3rd T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers, Johannesburg - 09:45

February 21: 4th T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 13:00

February 24: 5th T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town - 13:00

