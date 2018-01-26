South Africa: Blitzboks Off to Flying Start in Sydney

The Blitzboks started their Sydney Sevens campaign on a high note with a comprehensive thrashing of minnows Papua New Guinea on Friday morning (SA time).

The Springbok Sevens side won 50-0 , after leading 21-0 at the break.

The Blitzboks dominated from start to finish and ran in eight tries, with speedster Rosko Specman claiming a hat-trick of tries.

On Saturday, the South Africans complete their Pool C schedule with matches against Spain (06:03 SA time) and England 09:14 (SA time).

The knockout rounds will be played on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman (3), Ruhan Nel (2), Seabelo Senatla, Stedman Gans, Cecil Afrika

Conversions: Justin Geduld (4), Afrika

