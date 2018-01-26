26 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Off to Flying Start in Sydney

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blitzboks started their Sydney Sevens campaign on a high note with a comprehensive thrashing of minnows Papua New Guinea on Friday morning (SA time).

The Springbok Sevens side won 50-0 , after leading 21-0 at the break.

The Blitzboks dominated from start to finish and ran in eight tries, with speedster Rosko Specman claiming a hat-trick of tries.

On Saturday, the South Africans complete their Pool C schedule with matches against Spain (06:03 SA time) and England 09:14 (SA time).

The knockout rounds will be played on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman (3), Ruhan Nel (2), Seabelo Senatla, Stedman Gans, Cecil Afrika

Conversions: Justin Geduld (4), Afrika

Source: Sport24

South Africa

How Cape Town Businesses Are Tightening the Taps

As the countdown to Cape Town's dreaded Day Zero continues, ratepayers are not the only ones forced to tighten their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.