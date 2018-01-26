Nigeria: OPC Congress - Invest in Yorubaland, Alake, Adams Urge Nigerians in Diaspora

THE Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams have urged Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora, under the Oodua Progressives Union, OPU, to get involved in activities of nation building.

They said this yesterday when members of OPU paid a courtesy visit to the monarch in preparation for the 2018 OPU World Congress in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The monarch lauded efforts of the convener, Gani Adams for the laudable initiatives, describing him as a courageous and reliable son of the Yorubaland.

The monarch said: "Your new status as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland was never by accident, it was generally accepted by all Yoruba Obas and leaders because of your boldness, courage and commitment to the unity and progress of the Yorubaland. I therefore, charge all members of the OPU to see themselves as ambassadors of this great nation, wherever you are in any parts of the world, have it mind that you should come and do great things in Nigeria."

In his remarks, Adams said: "I am of the conviction that OPU is now a formidable force across the world. I believe strongly that all our members will always champion the cause and ideals of our great organisation."