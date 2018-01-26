Tanzania: A Farewell South African Jazz Trumpeter

editorial

This week the world was saddened by the passing of one of the greatest musicians, South Africa's Hugh Masekela.

The legendary trumpeter and composer's death was announced by his family via social media.

A statement released on Tuesday said the jazz legend died peacefully surrounded by family.

Masekela, 78, had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

In a statement, the family expressed their grief, saying he was "a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend.

"Our hearts beat with profound loss.

Hugh Masekela was someone who always engaged robustly with the press on musical and social political issues."

Life and career

Born in the South African town of Witbank in 1939, Masekela was inspired to learn the trumpet after seeing Kirk Douglas play Bix Beiderbecke in the 1950 film Young Man with a Horn.

He persuaded one of his teachers - the anti-apartheid crusader Father Trevor Huddleston - to buy him an instrument, promising to stay out of trouble in return.

Huddleston asked the leader of the then Johannesburg "Native" Municipal Brass Band, Uncle Sauda, to teach Masekela the rudiments of trumpet playing. Masekela quickly mastered the instrument. Soon, some of his schoolmates also became interested in playing instruments, leading to the formation of the Huddleston Jazz Band, South Africa's first youth orchestra. By 1956, after leading other ensembles, Masekela joined Alfred Herbert's African Jazz Revue.

From 1954, Masekela played music that closely reflected his life experience. The agony, conflict, and exploitation South Africa faced during the 1950s and 1960s inspired and influenced him to make music and also spread political change. He was an artist who in his music vividly portrayed the struggles and sorrows, as well as the joys and passions of his country. His music protested about apartheid, slavery, government; the hardships individuals were living. Masekela reached a large population that also felt oppressed due to the country's situation.

Following a Manhattan Brothers tour of South Africa in 1958, Masekela wound up in the orchestra of the musical King Kong, written by Todd Matshikiza. King Kong was South Africa's first blockbuster theatrical success, touring the country for a sold-out year with Miriam Makeba and the Manhattan Brothers' Nathan Mdledle in the lead. The musical later went to London's West End for two years.

He had hits in the United States with the pop jazz tunes "Up, Up and Away" (1967) and the number-one smash "Grazing in the Grass" (1968), which sold four million copies. He also appeared at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, and was subsequently featured in the film Monterey Pop by D. A. Pennebaker. In 1974, Masekela and friend Stewart Levine organised the Zaire 74 music festival in Kinshasa set around the Rumble in the Jungle boxing match.

He played primarily in jazz ensembles, with guest appearances on recordings by The Byrds ("So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star" and "Lady Friend") and Paul Simon ("Further to Fly"). In 1984, Masekela released the album Techno Bush; from that album, a single entitled "Don't Go Lose It Baby" peaked at number two for two weeks on the dance charts. In 1987, he had a hit single with "Bring Him Back Home". The song became enormously popular, and turned into an unofficial anthem of the anti-apartheid movement and an anthem for the movement to free Nelson Mandela.

Living in exile

In 1960, aged 21, he left South Africa to begin what would be 30 years in exile from the land of his birth.

Under the tutelage of Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong, he was encouraged to develop his own unique style.

In 1967, he performed at the Monterey Pop Festival alongside Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Ravi Shankar, The Who and Jimi Hendrix.

The following year, his instrumental single Grazing in the Grass topped the charts in the US and became a worldwide hit.

Masekela returned to South Africa in 1990 following the release of Nelson Mandela, whose freedom he had called for in his 1986 anthem Bring Home Nelson Mandela.

In June 2010, he performed at both the opening concert of the Fifa World Cup and the tournament's opening ceremony in Soweto's Soccer City.

In their statement, Masekela's family described him as "a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend" who would be "forever in our hearts".

"Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across six continents," it continued. "We are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of six decades."

Details of memorial and burial services, the family said, would be released "in due course".

South African musician Loyiso Bala was among many to mark his death on Twitter.

The passing of Hugh Masekela is the end of an era and has saddened many across the country. Described as a legend, he was celebrated for his contribution to music, theatre and social and political activism.

The jazz musician whose Soweto Blues served as one of the soundtracks to the anti-apartheid movement was never one to shy away from challenging the status quo.

In a career spanning six decades, he gained international recognition with his distinctive sound, a constant reminder of his love for South Africa - a country whose political turmoil once forced him into exile.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008, the world-acclaimed musician - affectionately known as Bra Hugh - spent the last months of his life encouraging men to go for regular cancer check-ups.