South Africa: Comrades Confirms Route Changes, Distance

The official distance of the 2018 Comrades Marathon as well as changes to the route have been confirmed by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James says, "The officially measured and certified distance for this year's Down Run is 90.184km."

The 2018 Comrades Down Run will be slightly longer than the previous Down Run route. The 2016 route was 89.208km."

James has advised that some changes will be effected from the Start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

He says, "On race day, our runners will start their epic Down Run journey at the City Hall, running down Chief Albert Luthuli Street, heading east. From there they will continue along Alan Paton Avenue and then contraflow onto the N3 national freeway. From there, they will glide off right onto the Market Road on ramp and then left onto the slip road to CB Downes Road and then follow the traditional Comrades route towards Polly Shortts and onwards to Durban."

James continues, "Regarding the route into Durban, athletes will follow the N3 under the Tollgate Bridge and then take the new fly-over into David Webster Street which becomes Bram Fischer Road. From there, our runners will turn left into Samora Machel Road which then becomes Masabalala Yengwa Avenue."

James concludes, "Runners will then run contraflow in Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and cross to the north bound lane at Battery Beach Road. They will then take the pathway to the left between the bollards, pass the Virgin Active Gym and turn left into the tunnel before Nino's and onto the field to the Finish Line at the Moses Mabhida Stadium."

As per the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2010, James has also confirmed that the new finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium aligns with the requirements of the Events Act which necessitated the move to this iconic Durban landmark."

James has thanked the eThekwini Metro Police and Msunduzi Traffic Police for providing escorts to ensure the safety of the route course measurer, saying, "We are working closely with all traffic and law enforcement officials to ensure the safety and integrity of the event."

James added, "Working with the officials at the Moses Mabhida Stadium has been a pleasure. We look forward to ensuring a great race day for both our runners and spectators on Sunday, June 10, 2018 ."

For more detailed information and maps of the changes to the start and finish of the route, pvisit the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com

Source: Sport24