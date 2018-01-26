Botswana: BDF Donates Blood

Francistown — The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Second Brigade Group in Francistown recently held a blood donation drive where members of the BDF base camp and general public donated blood through the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) in an effort to help them reach their target of 40 000 units of blood a year.

In an interview at the launch of the blood drive, Brigadier Joseph Seelo, Commander Second Brigade Group stated that BDF found it necessary to respond to government's call that there was a nationwide shortage of blood.

Brigadier Seelo further explained that members of the force were still members of society and had high exposure to danger and therefore might need blood in the future too.

He further noted that the blood drive was aimed at mobilising as many people as possible to participate, adding that they expected their families, the general public, and trainees to donate blood during the blood donation drive.

Senior nursing officer at NBTS under Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, Mr Dick Rakereng explained that due to the shortage of blood countrywide, the institution saw it fit to approach different government departments to have officers donate blood, hence the blood donation drive at the BDF camp, adding that last week they hosted another blood donation drive at the Selibe Phikwe BDF camp.

"We are very grateful that leadership of the BDF is also taking part in blood donation and helping us reach our goal. BDF is one of our regular donors as well as the general public," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the donors, Private Mosamarea Gaseitsiwe stated that she had decided to become a regular donor after realising that there was shortage of blood even though patients countrywide were in need of blood on a daily basis.

Source : BOPA