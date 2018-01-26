Liberia: Money Wahala At 'World Trade Center'

Tension surrounding the management of donated money is brewing at the Association of Liberia Professional Secretaries and Clerks (ALIPROSEC) otherwise known as 'World Trade Center on Gurley Street, as dozens of members of the entity are calling on the leadership to provide clarity.

Membership of ALIPROSEC, an area where dozens of young Liberians are engaged in different professional and skilled activities, signed a letter to call for accountability of moneys they said came from donations from some Liberians.

The January 17, 2018 letter, titled 'Financial Clarity', said "we the aggrieved members of ALIPROSEC write your honorable office for give us final clarity."

The letter made mention of US$10,000 provided by former Vice President, Ambassador Joseph Boakai as well L$30,000 donated by the Political Leader of the All Liberia People (ALP), Benoni Urey.

The concerned members of ALIPROSEC are also concerned about three months' current bill and rent that was collected by the leadership.

The statement signed by Ibrahim F. Pusah, II and approved by Alfred K. Yawson, is also attested 16 ALIPROSEC members. This paper could not get words from any member of the leadership to press time.

Liberia's World Trade Center plays hosts to ALIPROSEC, an organization of Liberian young secretaries and clerks who are plying their expertise and trades in many areas of service to the public.